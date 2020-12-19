WE asked you to recreate the 12 Days of Christmas in photos - and look at our amazing results!

The challenge was posted on our Press Camera Club Facebook page and within 24 hours, members had sent in an array of remarkable photos - each depicting one of the scenes from the famous song.

We asked people to be as creative as possible - and use magic and wizardry if needed (so yes Photoshopping was definitely allowed)!

Thanks to everyone who took part - and here are their amazing photos.

Please sing along as you read through...!

All together now... "One the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me..."

A partridge in a pear tree

A partridge in a pear tree - at Castle Howard - by Janis Broadhurst

Two turtle doves

Two turtle doves - at Rowntree's Park in the winter of 2010 - by Barney Sharratt

Three French hens

Richard Sparnenn has clearly had some fun creating this image to illustrate the song!

Four calling birds

Nikki Balfour took this photo during a visit to Edinburgh in 2019 - perfect for our four calling birds image!

Five gold rings

We had a few submissions for this one, but well done to Lisa Young who spotted these "five gold rings" at Knaresborough station

Six geese a-laying

Ok - so we are allowing some "pun and games" with this one: Lynne Kinder sent us this photo of six young geese a(p)-laying!

It's a cracking shot and good enough for us!

Seven swans a-swimming

What is it with seven swans a-swimming? Several Camera Club members posted groups of seven swans together! But this one by Lynnette Cammidge was our favourite - you have to admire the symmetry and majesty of the shot. Something special!

Eight maids a-milking

Not something you see everyday, so Camera Club members had to get creative! Thanks to Richard Sparnenn for our eight maids a milking image!

Nine ladies dancing

Again - a clever shot here. This time from Lynne Kinder. The image is from above - yes, see it now?!

Ten lords a-leaping

Ten lords a leaping - from Castle Howard - by Barney Sharratt. Barney admits to a bit of wizardry: "The original image was the left half in portrait format. After flipping this horizontally the two images were joined together to give the required number of Leaping Lords! Which, of course, is why they are all twins!"

Eleven pipers piping

Pipers piping at the Military Tattoo in Edinburgh - photo by Lisa Young

Twelve drummers drumming

Twelve drummers drumming by Janis Broadhurst - photo taken at Castle Howard - again with a bit of magic going on!

