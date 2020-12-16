THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway is to scrap its traditional winter closure and keep running trains from Boxing Day until March.
Passengers will be able to travel each day on The Optimist, which travels 24-miles along the heritage line across the moors from Pickering to Whitby, from December 26 to January 3.
People can also walk off their festive feasting by hopping on The Rail Trail from Grosmont to Goathland which departs twice daily at weekends until January 2, said a spokesperson.
From January 4 until February 28, the attraction will also be running one Optimist service and two Rail Trail journeys every Saturday through to Tuesday, with the exception of 13 - 21 February, when both services will operate every day, to accommodate family visitors looking for entertainment during the school half term. "
They said that due to Covid-19 control measures, pre-booking on all services was essential, by visiting nymr.co.uk.
They added that a number of Covid-19 control measures included limiting capacity on trains, Zoono ‘fogging’ carriages and public spaces and enhanced cleaning regimes.