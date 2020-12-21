HOSPITALITY and catering students are celebrating their new takeaway service which was launched when lockdown closed their training restaurant.

The students at Selby College have been providing staff with a taste of international cuisine through their new World Takeaway service over the past month.

Their handmade and themed dishes have included Indian, Moroccan and Thai-inspired food, with some designed by students who originate from Thailand and Morocco, inspired by their own family recipes.

The meals, which were available as both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, were offered as part of a weekly takeaway service to staff, which has received great feedback.

Adrian Dawes, subject leader in hospitality and catering, said: “Due to the most recent lockdown restrictions, we were unable to open our training restaurant which provides our students with the opportunity to prepare and serve their own dishes to the public.

"This gave us the opportunity to explore other avenues of providing a service and the World Takeaway was a great fit.

"It has not only been a success with staff across the college, but it has enabled the students to explore different cultures and experiment with different foods, spices and traditional recipes."

Adrian has previously trained with chefs who specialise in Indian cuisine, which set the tone for the theme of the first week of the service – a taste of India.

The Moroccan themed week was inspired by Tangier, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar and included local dishes such as Tagine, Moroccan spiced couscous and samosas. The most recent destination on the world food tour was Thailand, which celebrated the vibrant colourful fragrant spices of lime leaves, ginger and coriander.

Debra Martin, from the college’s finance department, said: “The chicken chatt, bombay potatoes and paratha roti made by our talented students tasted amazing. Thank you to all of the team.”

Students also provided a successful two-course click and collect lunch menu and made Christmas produce for staff to purchase, such as mince pies, rum sauce, soups and bread rolls.