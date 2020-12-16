YORK Minster has unveiled plans to open a new refectory, ticket and box office in parts of the former Minster School, following its closure earlier this year.

The proposals are included in a revised York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, which is going out to a final public consultation.

Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct at the cathedral, said that since the original plan was launched in 2018, the coronavirus pandemic had had a significant impact both on the schedule for the consultation process and on the proposals.

"The process has been on hold since March 2020 in light of the Covid-19 crisis, a key consequence of which has been the closure of the Minster School," he said

“As a result, the Neighbourhood Plan needs to be amended to take account of the school estate which means a significant change to Area 1 of the Plan, the area to the south of the Minster.

"A principal change is the proposal to convert the Old Song School into a new Refectory as well as create new public space for residents and visitors to enjoy. A new ticket and box office will also be created.

"This is a material change to the Pre-Submission Draft and therefore we need to bring the Plan back to the Forum for comment before placing on public deposit."

A Minster spokeswoman said the refectory was being planned in response to many people asking if the Minster could have its own cafe to provide refreshments to visitors, as happened at many other cathedrals.

She said it would be situated in the Old School hall, while the Minster Ticket and Box Office would be in the Red House on the other side of Deangate.

The school announced last month that it was to close after the Minster reportedly suffered a £5.2 million hole in its budget as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Calvert, a local resident and chair of the York Minster Precinct Neighbourhood Forum, which comprises of those who live and work in the Precinct and was established in 2019, to scrutinise the proposals, said the plan had always been about creating a more sustainable future for the cathedral and its Precinct.

He said it would provide a long-term policy framework and a co-ordinated spatial plan.

"This will guide York Minster in managing its limited resources appropriately to maintain a viable and sustainable business model, to support the ongoing care of the Minster over the next 15 years and beyond," he said.

"Importantly, the Neighbourhood Plan gives residents and businesses the opportunity to create a shared sustainable vision of how they would like the precinct to develop over the next 15 years and this Ppan is the culmination of almost three years work and 22 weeks of public consultation.

“This will be the last opportunity for people to have their say on the proposals before they go to City of York Council. I urge local residents to get involved in shaping this work.”

The public consultation runs until midnight on Sunday February 14. To comment online, go to: https://yorkminster.org/about-us/master-planning/, but consultation boards will also go on display on the Queen’s Path, York Minster.