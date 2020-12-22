A NEW interiors shop has opened in York after a woman with 25 years' experience relocated her successful soft furnishings business to her home city.

At a time when many businesses are closing, Susie Brown, founder and owner of the Curtain Exchange in Boston Spa, has decided to relocate to York.

Susie said: "I’d been looking for a suitable shop for some time and so when the premises on Bishopgate Street, at the end of Bishopthorpe Road, came on the market, it didn’t take long to decide. I also decided to change the emphasis of the business and so Fully Woven was born."

Established in Boston Spa, as the Curtain Exchange, Susie has been supplying new and pre-loved curtains, furnishing fabrics and accessories for 25 years, but now the new York shop will concentrate on bespoke interior furnishings and all that goes with beautiful fabrics - re-upholstery, curtains, blinds, cushions, depending on what is needed.

It is in the former premises of Bishopthorpe Antiques.

Susie said: "I stock all the known brands such as Designers Guild, Colefax and Fowler, Jane Churchill, Ian Mankin. I also buy unbranded fabrics direct from the mills which offer tremendous value and are not seen everywhere. We make a selection of these fabrics into hand stitched interlined curtains which are in the shop ready to go. Where else can you buy hand stitched curtains off the shelf?"

She added: "It’s obviously a tricky time for many businesses but we have been able to continue working throughout. And so many people are changing and upgrading their homes to meet the ‘new normal’, we’ve been busy."

Home visits are on offer, as well as a bookable appointment slot every day between 10 and 11am.

Susie said: "A customer can have the shop completely to themselves, browse to their heart's content and discuss their project."

She added: "Fully Woven can help cut through the huge number of options out there and pull together a scheme for a room and organise it all to make it easier and function well, including sorting out the small things that make a big difference, such as advising on the best heading style for the chosen fabric and window, as well as fitting the right curtain track.

"I love working with beautiful fabrics and helping my customers find something they love too and cannot wait to start meeting new customers in York."

The new shop is open 11am to 4pm every day except Wednesdays and Sundays. To book a 10am individual appointment. Tel 01904 624263 or email info@fullywoven.co.uk