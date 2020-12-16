OWNERS of a care home in York have created a safe visiting suite so residents can continue to see loved ones despite the colder weather.

Mulberry Court now has adapted a room, which is accessible internally by residents and externally by visitors.

Barchester Healthcare, which owns the home, has designed the space so that the room is similar to a living room with comfortable furnishings and heated to create a welcoming and warm environment where residents can continue to spend time with relatives in the upcoming months.

The room has an intercom system so residents can clearly communicate with visitors through a Perspex glass divider to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Infection control protocols and safe social distancing are in place for every visit, including a hand sanitizer station before entry. Cleaning at Mulberry Court will take place after each visit to ensure chairs, seats, hard surfaces including windowsills, and the Perspex glass divider are wiped appropriately.

Fiona Christie, the home's general manager, said: “The visiting suite has been a much welcomed development for our residents at Mulberry Court to continue to receive much looked forward to visits from their loved ones, as the weather changes.

"Alongside the continued offer of outdoor visiting, the visiting suite visits are well organised, and a lot of safety measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe. It was wonderful to see how happy it made the residents and their relatives in a warm and cosy environment.”

Feedback from families showed that the majority would accept unusual arrangements if it meant being able to see loved ones while also keeping safe, as a temporary measure.

Barchester Healthcare hope to allow visits again as normal once it is safe to do so following government guidance.

Mulberry Court provides nursing residential and respite care.