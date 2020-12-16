A DENTAL practice in North Yorkshire has been sold to new owners.

South Park Dental Practice in Harrogate has been sold to Perfect Smile Clinic (UK) at an undisclosed price.

Established more than 40 years ago, South Park Dental Practice is a mainly private practice with a small NHS contract and comprises three well-fitted surgeries.

The business was previously owned by Dr Ian Auckland, who decided to retire from practice ownership.

Dr Auckland said: “I’ve worked as a dentist in Harrogate since 1986 and became the sole owner of South Park Dental Practice in 2001.

"It has been a great career which I’ve thoroughly enjoyed."

He added: "It now gives me great pleasure to say I’ve sold my practice to new owners who will successfully uphold the reputation and growth of the practice.”

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been handling the sale.

Speaking on behalf of the new owners, Gautam said: “We are delighted to have acquired South Park Dental Practice which will fit perfectly into our dental group. The location is very strong, and it has a loyal patient base. The practice, Ian, and his staff have a great local reputation which I am looking forward to continuing.”

Paul Graham, head of dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The dental arena has proven resilient during previous economic downturns, and it was always unlikely that the market would sit still for long. The sale of South Park Dental and the sale price achieved reinforces the confidence and recovery of the market at present.”