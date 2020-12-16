TEENAGERS are believed to have driven away in a car in York without the owner's consent.
Police want to hear from witnesses after a black Ford Fiesta was taken without the owner's permission in the Clifton area.
The incident happened on Horner Street at about 7.50pm on Monday, December 7.
A spokesman said: "Two teenage boys wearing hooded tops entered the vehicle and it is believed they drove it down Burton Stone Lane and onto Burton Green where it was abandoned."
The car was later returned to the owner.
Anyone with information should email 00863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
To remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200222436.
