The York Natural Environment Trust (YNET) regularly monitors trees being cut down in York. ‘Only’ 19 trees are subject to felling this week, plus other tree works.
A recent article in The Press for Environment Week failed to mention YNET, even though we were one of the major players. Established in 1988, YNET owns Danesmead Meadow and the Railway Pond, and also has an interest in Clifton ‘Backies’, The New Walk, York & District Amalgamation of Anglers, The River Foss Society, and York’s Green Spaces. We also manage Rawcliffe Meadow, up to the devastation being wrought by the Environment Agency carrying out flood prevention schemes.
We are always interested in ‘new blood’, including those who write to the Press on environmental subjects. Membership details from mick@phythian.org.uk
Bob Hutchinson,
York Natural Environment Trust, Count de Burgh Terrace, York