Malcolm Glover (Letters, December 14) obviously had a different voting form to me for the EU referendum back in 2016.
Mine said ‘Remain a member of the European Union’ OR ‘Leave the European Union’. Nothing was said about super rich pumping millions into the leave campaign for their own ends, nor lies emblazoned on the side of the leave bus, nor a fifth columnist MEP gladly accepting his salary whilst plotting to bring his paymasters down.
And where did it say the Government would sign up to a deal then say ‘Oh no we aren’t’? Well, it is the panto season.
This farce has dragged on for years with no apparent end. Most people who voted leave were over 65 years old. The oldest voted leave and anyone attaining 18 years after 24 June 2016 have to date not been allowed a say in their future.
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York
