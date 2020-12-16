A YORK-based property developer has sold a prominent site for an undisclosed sum.
S Harrison secured planning permission on the Gorgie Road site in Edinburgh earlier this year for a major new student accommodation scheme. It consists of 248 bedrooms in two buildings made up of 35 studio rooms and cluster apartments, ranging from six to 10 bedrooms.
It will benefit from study rooms, a games area, gym, cinema, laundry and secure cycle storage, as well as incorporating landscaping, connecting the buildings to the riverbank on the Water of Leith.
S Harrison has sold the site to Watkin Jones, a prominent name in the student accommodation sector.
David Clancy, development director at S Harrison, said: “This sale demonstrates the strength of the student market in Edinburgh and the quality of this site, which is close to several Edinburgh Napier University buildings, The University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University, as well as having public transport links on the doorstep.”
The site previously housed industrial units. The planning decision followed a successful appeal by S Harrison after councillors initially turned down the development.