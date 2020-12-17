Having made the decision to be a self-inflicted hermit, I had not been into York’s shopping streets since March. My first visit to York city centre this week, by bicycle was a pleasant surprise.
Friends had told me of lots of shop closures and empty streets. But two things struck me. One was the lack of cars parked on double yellow lines - and the another the beautiful window displays in the empty Debenhams shop depicting pantomime scenes. Superb! I was also glad to see the shops were buzzing with shoppers. Hooray!
York centre is so much more pleasant without the cars, so well done to City of York Council. The next street to look at may be Monk Bar to The Minster, which has become a ‘drop off’ point for cars.
Stuart Wilson, Vesper Drive, Acomb
