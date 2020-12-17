With much of the country now falling into Tier 3 I’m of a mind to think York should (as a preventive measure and to help save the local population from the coronavirus) be the same.
Recently, while getting my hair cut, the barber told me how over the weekend he’d cut the hair of a man over from Manchester (a Tier 3 area) who had come for a boozy weekend.
A taxi driver told me of a large number of visitors to York from the West Riding, Teesside, Manchester and Liverpool, all Tier 3 areas. They had all come, he said, for the relative freedom of York’s Tier 2, like bees around a honey pot.
York has become an attraction for people from more restricted areas and as such we would be far better in Tier 3.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
