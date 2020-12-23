PUPILS in York have made rainbow baubles to hang on a special Christmas tree in the city.

Students at The Mount School designed decorations and baubles with a rainbow theme for a hotel in

York.

Hotel operator Cairn Group asked primary school-aged children to help create rainbow Christmas trees across its UK hotels this December, including the Elmbank Hotel in central York.

Children aged between five and 11 years old enjoyed designing rainbow decorations and baubles which have taken pride of place on Christmas trees at 19 of the group’s hotels, using the symbol of 2020 to spread Christmas cheer.

A spokesperson said the trees were also a special thank you to the NHS for its incredible work this year in particular to save lives and protect people from Covid-19.

Tina O’Hara, group sales director at Cairn Group, said: “We wanted to have rainbows in our Christmas trees as they have been so synonymous with 2020, symbolising hope and togetherness. We decided to partner with local schools to showcase the creative talents of the younger generation and work with the hotels’ communities during the festive period.

“We’d all like to say a big thank you to the children for creating some wonderful decorations, and we hope they had a lot of fun doing it. We’ve sent photographs to each school so they can see how fantastic their decorations look on the trees in our hotels.

“Understandably Christmas will be different for all of us this year, but our venues have some special things planned to give guests a great festive experience. Our rainbow trees are just one of the many things we hope puts a smile on our guests’ faces.”

Hotels with rainbow Christmas trees include Elmbank Hotel in York (decorations made by The Mount School), Courtyard by Marriott Glasgow Airport (decorations made by Newmains Primary School), and Royal Station Hotel in Newcastle (decorations made by Holystone Primary School).

For more information on Cairn Group visit www.cairnhotelgroup.com.