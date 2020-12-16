Spotify was suffering technical issues on Wednesday morning with users reporting they could not listen to their favourite songs.

The music streaming giant’s Twitter account – Spotify Status - was quick to let users know that they were working on the issue.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted,” they tweeted at 9:29am.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 8pm with users complaining that they were unable to stream music.

Problems were recorded across Europe as well as in the UK on Down Detector with users also complaining about being signed out of the app.

When using the iOS app for iPhone, Newsquest encountered no problems.

But music fans on Twitter are having no such luck.

One user tweeted: “The interesting thing with this whole Spotify being down thing is that I can still play the album I had paused from yesterday and the following artist radio that continues on after it. Just can’t get anything else lol.”

“Is Spotify down right now?” Asked another trying to work out if it was a general issue.

Another user tweeted: “Everyone running to Twitter to check if Spotify is working or not.”

“I was just trynna vibe,” tweeted somebody else.

At the end of November Spotify users experienced issues when songs appeared to end early whereas the new issue appears to show the online service is down completely.

Newsquest have contacted Spotify for comment.