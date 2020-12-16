ENGLAND'S three-tier system is due to be reviewed today.
York MPs Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy have said they would like to see York move into a more relaxed Tier 1 after the review but they don’t expect it to happen.
Coronavirus infection rates have fallen in the city since the Government decided last month to place York in Tier 2 restrictions, under which pubs can open but can only sell drinks with a 'substantial meal.'
The York seven day rate for new Covid-19 cases was at 61.2 per 100,000 on December 9, while the regional average was 145.5 and the national average was 173.3.
Today, we asked readers on our website if they thought York should move into Tier 1.
Out of 1,973 votes, 79 per cent of people who responded think York should go into Tier 1, while 21 per cent believe the city should remain in Tier 2.
