TV star Gregg Wallace paid a visit to a York pub to film for a show coming out next year.
The Guy Fawkes Inn, on High Petergate, welcomed the popular MasterChef co-presenter through its doors last night.
Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH Hotel Group, which owns the historic city centre inn, tweeted: "Had @GreggAWallace filming at the #GuyFawkesInn #York tonight for a TV show coming out next year.
"Very, very funny chap and a true gentleman who is as nice in the flesh as on TV. He loved our famous pie and his on the spot joke did make me laugh."
