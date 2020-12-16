FEELING a bit down in the dumps about the prospects of a Covid Christmas?

Well, there is one thing guaranteed to cheer you up: the York Guildhall Orchestra's 'lockdown Christmas medley'.

Performed by more than 50 amateur York musicians all playing in their own home, then seamlessly stitched together for YouTube using a bit of digital wizardry, it is utterly, utterly joyous - a triumph of the human spirit over the dampening misery of coronavirus.

The screen is split into 50 or more boxes, in each of which a member of the orchestra is playing away in their own home.

They're all miraculously in time, the music - a medley of four Christmas songs, including Silent Night and Hark the Herald Angels arranged by conductor Simon Wright - rousing and emotional.

Sometimes the camera cuts in to focus on one or two players. You get to see all the details of family life in the background. But it is when the camera 'pans out' to present all 50-plus orchestra members playing as if together - violin bows waving, flutes blowing - that it really soars.

The orchestra has missed three concerts so far in this most gruesome of years, said Simon - the last performance was the orchestra's 40th anniversary concert in February. But what members have most missed is the joy of rehearsing and playing together. Being able to see each-other in the video was a huge relief and consolation, he said.

Simon arranged for a blank 'track' to be sent to each orchestra member, so that they could each record their part, in time with everyone else, on a phone or tablet. It wasn't always easy, Simon said. "I understand there was a bit of swearing at times. One person told me that they got it right on the 27th attempt!"

But boy was it worth it. This is the perfect Christmas present to the people of York from the people of York. Don't miss it.