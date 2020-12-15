UNEMPLOYMENT in York has risen - but by less than any other city in the UK.

Council bosses say the city has weathered the early economic challenges of the pandemic.

But warn that national forecasts mean the true impact may not be seen until a peak next summer, when the number of residents claiming out-of-work benefits could more than double - to 10,000.

Work to attract new jobs to the city and create training opportunities includes skills training and support for new businesses.

But there are concerns about young people being out of work too - with nearly a quarter of the people claiming benefits in York aged 16 to 24.

And many of the city's apprenticeships are based in tourism, retail and hospitality - apprenticeships which have nearly vanished as a result of lockdown, according to a council report.

It says: "York has come through the early economic challenges of the covid pandemic in a comparatively strong position. Unemployment has risen, but by less than any other UK city.

"Our economy has fared better than many other cities, with York proving a continued draw to visitors and the city centre adapting rapidly to support new ways of trading."

But it warns: "Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, launched to support the Chancellor’s statement, make sobering reading.

"Projecting these forecasts onto the York economy, we still might see our claimant count hit 10,000 by next summer, while the impact of covid can be estimated at £300 million in the current year."

During the first lockdown, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits and Universal Credit in York rose from 1,800 to 5,000.

Job losses in the city have affected full time male employees and part time female staff most severely.

Figures also reveal that the number of new businesses starting up in York, which could offer alternative employment to residents, has also dramatically decreased in the past year.

A total of 389 'startups' were registered in the past year - compared to 580 in 2019 - but the report says numbers have picked up in recent months.

In response, the council is set to launch a 'business accelerator project' in partnership with other organisations in a bid to drive up the number of companies and employers in the city by offering extra support.

But the city is also likely to see more established businesses close at the start of next year, a time that is traditionally already tough for companies, a council meeting heard last week.

A survey suggests a third of city businesses have fewer than three months of reserves - putting them at risk of failing.

The measures will be discussed at a council meeting on Tuesday.