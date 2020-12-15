EMERGENCY services were called in after a man jumped in the river Ouse in York city centre today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say themselves and North Yorkshire Police were called in after reports that a man had jumped in to the freezing cold river at Low Ousegate at about 4.30pm.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "York crews attended reports of a man jumping into the River Ouse.
"On their arrival the man had climbed out of the river, and was uninjured.
"No action was required by the fire service and the incident was left with the police."
