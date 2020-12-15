FOUR men and a woman were arrested in connection with a major police investigation into thefts from building sites.

North Yorkshire Police say officers travelled to the South Yorkshire area to make the arrests today (December 15).

Between March and November 2020, a number of new housing developments were burgled, with thieves stealing newly-installed boilers as well as machinery and tools.

In North Yorkshire alone, about 40 such developments have been targeted in this way, often when they were almost complete and ready for homeowners to move in to their new homes.

Detective Inspector Chris Stone, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “These incidents clearly involved high-value, organised crime, and had a significant impact on not only businesses within North Yorkshire, but house buyers due to move in to their new properties. Significant resources have been deployed into this investigation, leading to the arrests. We are actively pursuing further lines of enquiry, and will continue to robustly investigate these offences.”

Four men and a woman were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation. Two vehicles were seized, and suspected stolen property was recovered.

A man in his 40s from the Doncaster area and three men in their 30s from the Barnsley area were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and transferring criminal property.

In addition, a woman in her 20s from the Barnsley area was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

All four remain in custody.