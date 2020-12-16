The 'Honorary Freedom of York' is a rare honour that, since 2002, has been awarded to only two women - and one of those was Dame Judi Dench.

Yet tomorrow City of York Council is expected to double that number in one day.

The Freedom is given to those who have 'rendered eminent services to the city'. That is certainly true of Alison Sinclair and Delma Tomlin, whose award of the honour is set to be to confirmed tomorrow at a special full council meeting.

Alison, 84, is a former civil servant who came to York 40 years ago to be near family, and has stayed ever since. She studied at the University of York, became an expert on architectural history and the archaeology of buildings, and went on to help set up the York Open Planning forum, which created the York local list. She also served as chair of York's Conservation Areas Advisory Panel - and helped set up the Friends of Rowntree Park.

She admits that she was 'flabbergasted' when she was told about the honour. "It was the last thing I expected but I cannot imagine a greater compliment," she said. "I have lived in York for 40 years, but have always hesitated to describe myself as a Yorkie. Perhaps now I might be able to!"

Delma Tomlin, the director of the National Centre for Early Music, has been nominated for her contribution to arts and culture in the city over 40 years.

In 2000, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of York; in 2008 she received an MBE for services to the Arts in Yorkshire; and in 2018 she was made York's 'Cultural Ambassador'. In 2022, she will become the first female Governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers.

"As someone who has lived in York for 40 years I couldn’t be more pleased," she said. "I couldn’t image more of an honour. In this rather miserable year it’s wonderful to be offered something so joyful.”

The last person to be awarded the honour was Lord Crathorne, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, in 2014. The last women to receive the honour were Dame Judi Dench in 2002 and campaigner and former Mount School head Joyce Pickard in 2006.