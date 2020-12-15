A York couple today became the first people in the city to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
The couple, aged in their 80s and 90s, said they were still going to be careful - after they became the first in York to receive the Covid-19 vaccine today (Tuesday) at the Haxby and Wigginton Health Centre, according to a Facebook post by the Haxby Group family medicine practice.
In the Facebook post, the duo said they were delighted to receive their letter inviting them to be among the first people to receive the vaccine in York.
The post added that the couple were in one of the priority groups to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The GP practice said people will be contacted about a vaccination appointment when the time is right.
