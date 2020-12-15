GROWING numbers of people in York are turning to Universal Credit to help with living costs as unemployment rises.

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistic show that the number of UK workers on payrolls dropped last month, and has fallen by 819,000 between February and November due to the impact of Covid-19.

Analysis found that more than a third of this fall came from the hospitality sector.

The number of people claiming Universal Credit - which helps people with living costs if they are on a low income, out of work or cannot work - has risen in York.

At the last count, November 12, there were 13,120 claimants in the city, according to local authority data. This was a rise of 364, or 2.9 per cent, compared with 12,756 in October.

The figure for Selby was 5,483 in November, up from 5,347, while in Ryedale there were 3,674 claimants, up from 3,594.

In Harrogate, 10,286 were claiming, compared to 10,068 in October.

Nationally, 5.8 million people were on Universal Credit on November 12, a rise of three per cent.

Jenny Shaw, of York and North Yorkshire, Department for Work and Pensions, said Jobcentre work coaches were working hard to support people during these unprecedented times.

She said there were lots of job and training opportunities in York, including a recruitment drive for the 2021 census.

The Government is hiring at least 30,000 people across England and Wales to be the face of the census, visiting people who have not yet responded and encouraging them to take part.

Meanwhile, anyone interested in a Carbon60 City Fibre vacancies and training course in York is urged to find out more from their work coach.

CityFibre is creating jobs targeted at both skilled and unskilled people, service-leavers and unemployed to upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure to full fibre.

Jenny also highlighted the forthcoming Spectator Safety course, a Sector Work Academy Programme with guaranteed interviews with Gough & Kelly and Centurion. The sign-up session is on December 21.

Further opportunities include a basic digital skills course from January 11 and a Construction/CSCS Course, with a sign-up session taking place on January 18.

For details on these, call 01904 682267 to speak to a member of the Employer Engagement Team.