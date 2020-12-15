YORK train operator Grand Central has doubled the number of carriages available to passengers on busy pre-Christmas services on the York-London route.
A spokesman said train companies were experiencing high demand from rail users looking to visit loved-ones during the relaxation of Covid tier restrictions, and so Grand Central would run a number of 10-carriage services along its route between York and Kings Cross.
Managing director Richard McClean said the move was in response to a clear demand for more socially-distanced seating in the week before Christmas.“People are understandably looking forward to getting home or visiting relatives while the national restrictions are eased over Christmas,"he said.
"We wanted to play our part and help people reunite with loved ones. Relaxing our on-board social distancing measures was not an option so we decided to double the seating capacity on some of our most popular services by doubling the number of carriages."
He reminded passengers that Grand Central would not operate any services between December 25 and January 1, because Kings Cross would be closed for major engineering works.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment