Jon Deamer

01904 411341

Acomb Primary School

Academy trust staff member

Former Acomb Primary School pupil Martha has successfully raised over £700 to fund a defibrillator for the school. Before the March lockdown, Martha alongside her friends in Year 6 ran a fundraising and awareness campaign. Martha wrote a letter to the headteacher asking permission to fundraise the money to buy a defibrillator for her primary school. Between November 2019 and March 2020 Martha wrote to local businesses and organised a film night and non-uniform day to raise the money to enable Acomb Primary School to buy a defibrillator. Parents, carers and local businesses; Doqex Ltd and AMAA Karate were incredibly generous in their contributions. Unfortunately the lockdown delayed the purchase of the defibrillator but it has now arrived and is ready should it ever need to be used.

Martha said: "My Mum was telling me all about defibrillators and how they save lives, I decided to do some research. I found out that if you have a heart attack and use a defibrillator you have an 85% chance of survival, whereas if you are just given CPR after suffering a heart attack your chance of survival decreases to 25%. If somebody had a heart attack at school the closest defibrillator was a 15 minute walk away!"Lee Haynes Executive Headteacher said: "I am really proud of Martha for her dedication to fundraising for such an important cause. Her charitable spirit is infectious and she is an inspiration to us all. Having this life saving equipment in school has long been an ambition, which has been brought to fruition by Martha's outstanding drive and commitment to fundraising."

Yes

Image (ID 12129995): Martha with Simon White, Head of School (left) and Lee Haynes, Executive Headteacher (right).