SANTA and his reindeer paid a flying visit to a one York primary school.

Park Grove Primary Academy had some very special festive guests as Santa Claus dropped by with two of his reindeer, Prancer and Dancer.

Each class had the opportunity to speak to Santa in a specially made grotto and to share with him all they have been learning about Christmas. One class performed Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer to mark the occasion.

The students then met Prancer and Dancer and had the chance to ask all of their reindeer related questions, answered by two Reindeer Elves sent courtesy of The Reindeer House.

This experience was made possible through contribution from the Park Grove Primary Academy Parent Teachers Association (PTA), a charity that fundraises on behalf of the school to give its children the opportunity to have experiences and resources they would not otherwise have access to. The visit took place outside and was facilitated with all current restrictions in place.

Head Jo Sawyer said “It has been wonderful to provide the children with a truly festive and unique experience this Christmas. We have worked very hard to give our students the best Christmas possible here at Park Grove and this has been such a lovely part of our Yuletide celebrations. The children have been so excited to meet Santa and his reindeer.”

Clare Palmer, PTA co-chair said “This year we have, of course, been really limited on the experiences we can provide for the children and so we were over the moon when we realised the reindeer visit would be possible. It has been lovely to see how much the children have enjoyed it.”