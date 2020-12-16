A POPULAR pop-up coffee shop will be providing festive treats to dog walkers, cyclists and joggers over the Christmas period.

The Little Yorkshire Coffee Company has joined forces with York Racecourse to run a pop-up cafe over the Christmas period - to feed people out and about in the area “that use this great space during these testing times”.

Owner of the company, Jason Greenwood, said the organisation usually operates on race days - and had been financially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “We are thankful to the racecourse for letting us operate during the lockdown and over the Christmas period.

"It has been a difficult year but so far but we have seen a great reaction from locals passing by.

“We are proud to use local products - including York Emporium as well as cakes hand baked in Pocklington - which is now more important than ever for the city.”

The pop-up store will be selling a selection of coffees, teas, baked goods as well as dog treats - and will be open from 9am until 5.30pm.

Jason added: “The fact we have been able to stay open means we can also employ local people and play are part in keeping the economy going.

James Brennan, spokesman for the racecourse, said: “In a normal year, Jason and his funky coffee van would offer a warm drink and a tasty treat to 350,000 racegoers but we all know why that didn’t happen. So it’s a tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit of Yorkshire that we’ve now found a way to help serve the local people who enjoy the open space of the Knavesmire.

"There is much talk of how well his hand-baked mince pies go with a caramel latte, plus a luxury treat for the four-legged visitors. The team look forward to seeing familiar faces and new ones on every other day of the holidays.”