WITH York looking set to remain in Tier 2 following today’s Government review, a York landlord has revealed the impact that the Covid restrictions are having on his city centre pubs.

Jason Hawkins says he’s had to shut the Blue Boar in Castlegate for the first half of each week because of the insistence that people must buy a ‘substantial’ meal if they want a drink.

“Like a number of other pubs in the city, it’s simply not economical for us to operate it as a more food led operation,” he said.

He said his other pub, the Three Tuns in Coppergate, was "faring reasonably well", with very steady weekdays and weekends busier, although staff had been turning a lot of people away that weren’t from a Tier 2 area or were plainly from more than one household.

“It makes for a difficult day for the staff, who are simply trying to help and are glad to be back at work,” he said.

“What we are finding a bit unpalatable is that the amount of food waste is shocking. Many people are buying a meal simply to get a few drinks and leaving the food to go to waste. I disagree with the Scotch egg being classed as a substantial meal and we don’t do it, but having seen the wastage I can see why some do.”

He also said he had found it "soul destroying" to have to turn away many customers who simply wanted a pint and a bit of company, but couldn’t afford to buy a meal.

He said many of his older clientele were being deprived of human contact by being unable to go to the pub.

“The news is full of stories about people’s mental health, and yet they can’t socialise in the one place that’s been a mainstay in their lives - the British pub,” he said.

“People go to pubs to celebrate, commiserate, meet friends, relax by themselves and reflect.

“They don’t all want to dine, nor can they all afford to buy a meal to simply enjoy a pint and some friendly conversation.

“It is for us, as a pub business and a part of the wider community, soul destroying to have to operate this way.”

Jason said pubs seemed to be taking the blame for any spikes in the coronavirus without evidence to back it up, and most of the publicans he knew had spent a lot of time and money making pubs a safe environment for their staff and customers.

“We are grateful for the Government support but as an industry it does little to scratch the surface; the traditional tough times of January and February are still to come.

“We’re waiting for the next Tier announcement, hopefully Tier 1, before we can reopen it fully. The hospitality industry is doing its best to operate in Tier 2 but its difficult to get to a break even point with the reduced capacities in our venues.”

York MPs Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy have said they would like to see York move into a more relaxed Tier 1 after today’s review but they don’t expect it to happen.