POLICE are investigating the cause of a car fire in a York village.
As The Press reported earlier, the fire service were called out to a blaze in Wiggington.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Minster View between 8.30am-and 8.45am on Monday, December 14 when a Ford Fiesta was found on fire by members of the public.
A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday morning and saw any suspicious activity to contact them.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC William Leah. You can also email will.leah@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200229405.
Comments are closed on this article.