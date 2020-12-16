Since the first lockdown I have noted that the Royal Mail seems to have cut its deliveries in this area of Acomb from daily to a maximum of two or three times a week.
Whether this is because there is a sudden loss of staff or an industrial dispute I do not know. I had a delivery on December 2 and the next one was on December 7, when I received forty nine (49) pieces of post. There has been just one delivery since then.
Maybe the Royal Mail should recruit some more staff, especially at this busy time of year.
Janis Wright, Celtic Close, Acomb, York
