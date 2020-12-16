Christian Vassie (Letters, December 12) writes that ‘Brexit won’t sustain British fishing.’ He’s right. Fishing is a shadow of what it was.

When I was a child living in Grimsby in the 1940s my father worked in a smoke house, our neighbour was a trawler skipper and another lived two doors away on the other side.

At the corner of the cul-de-sac where I played was a third skipper and three fathers of friends who lived in the cul-de worked in fishing.

I saw some fishing rankings recently. Grimsby was fifteenth. Hull wasn’t even in the list. Grimsby still processes fish but it comes by road from Scottish ports already filleted and frozen in blocks. Friends living there say that in the referendum Grimbarians voted to leave 70-30 because nostalgia for the time when Grimsby claimed to be the world’s biggest fishing port (Hull made that claim too!) made people think Brexit would bring back fishing.

It won’t!

Fishing and related trades are important to the UK but form a very small part of the economy.

When Johnson stood as London mayor an acquaintance said, “I’d vote for him. He’d be a good laugh in the pub.” I think some people mistakenly voted Conservative a year ago for the same reason. The election result could have happened because of something as daft as that!

Martin Pask, South Bank, York

Let’s face reality over ‘great’ Brexit deal

In July 2017, Boris Johnson said: ‘There is no plan for no deal because we are going to get a great deal’.In December 2020 the Governor of the Bank of England said ‘No Deal Brexit will cause more economic damage than the Covid Pandemic’ The UK’s GDP will shrink by four per cent with a deal, six per cent with no deal. A massive 47 per cent of British exports go to the EU, while four per cent of EU exports come to the UK.

The EU did not want us to leave, and only 37 per cent of the UK electorate voted to leave.

The only group of people who will be better off with a No Deal are the rich hedge fund managers.

And before anyone responds by saying it’s not just about money, the UK was always a sovereign state during EU membership (as are the other 27 countries) and it has always made its own laws.

Helen Webster, Main Street, Fulford