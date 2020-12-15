A YORK petrolhead has won a brand new set of wheels worth £30,000 - after buying the winning competition ticket for just 75pence.

Andrew Keighley, a father of two, is now the delighted owner of a Toyota GR Yaris Circuit Pack after taking part in the online car competition BOTB.

The 56-year-old , from York, was at home with his family when BOTB’s Christian Williams arrived to tell him that he was this week’s winner.

Andrew Keighley, left, with Christian Williams, of BOTB

“I was in absolute shock,” he said. “I knew who Christian was as soon as I opened the door - I couldn’t believe he was standing there though.”

BOTB (Best of the Best plc) has been running competitions since 1999, and has given away more than £37m worth of cars so far.

The company, listed on the stock market, hands over the keys to two cars each week as well as a ‘lifestyle’ prize, such as a holiday and lump sum of cash.

Recently-retired Andrew has played BOTB for more than 10 years and so has his son, Thomas, 28.

His winning ticket cost him just 75p.

Andrew said he’d done his research on the car.

“It’s an amazing little car,” he added. “I’ve watched all the reviews on YouTube and it’s very highly thought of. From the four-wheel-drive to the 1.6 engine - I can’t wait to take it for a spin!”

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “It was fantastic to surprise Andrew and meet him and his family. Andrew and Thomas are both huge BOTB fans and have been playing for years so I’m really happy for them. It’s a fantastic car and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of fun driving it.”