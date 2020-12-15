POLICE are hunting a wanted woman on the run in York.
North Yorkshire Police say Chelsea Briggs, 25, from York failed to attend York Magistrates’ Court on December 11 in relation to offences of theft, assault and possessing cannabis and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Chelsea also has links to Colwyn Bay in North Wales.
Despite extensive enquiries, Chelsea has not been located and as part of their efforts to find her, officers are now asking anyone who knows where she is, to contact them.
If you have seen Chelsea or know where she is now, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 01904-618691. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
