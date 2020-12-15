THE first coronavirus vaccinations are now underway in North Yorkshire.

This morning Jack and Nina Ashton, from Malton, were the first to receive the vaccine at Derwent Practice in Norton at 9.20am.

Nina said: "Jack is 87 and I am 83, so we were delighted when we were told we could have the vaccine.

"We have been sensible and followed the rules and it will be nice to be able to see our family and get back to normal."

Mrs Ashton said: "I was shocked at how quickly the jab happened. It didn't hurt at all and was a very comfortable procedure.

"We would both encourage everyone who can get the vaccine to do so."

Dr Julian Wadsworth, senior practitioner at Derwent Practice, said they had been notified about the vaccinations just 10 days ago.

"Things have since moved very quickly with the fridge arriving Friday, the computer on Saturday and the vaccines on Monday.

Vaccinations are due to take place throughout today and tomorrow at Derwent Practice and on Wednesday and Thursday at Pickering Surgery in Pickering, Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley and Terrington.

Dr Jim Coppack from Pickering Medical Group, pictured below, said they were administering 975 jabs over the course of two days starting at 8.30am tomorrow, describing it as an "historic event".

Dr Coppack said: "We're proud and delighted to have been selected to be a first wave coronavirus vaccination hub and the logistics to make this happen have required a lot of hard work and a unique level of collaboration between the commissions and administrations of Pickering, Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley and Terrington surgeries, a small army of volunteers and the CCG."

He said that the patients getting jabs over the coming days have already been informed and they include care home staff and people over the age of 85.

As The Press has previously that Haxby Group said they will be administering vaccinations and that people in the first of the priority groups, determined nationally by the Joint Committee of Vaccinations and Immunisation, and they will shortly receive letters or phone calls to invite them to receive the vaccine.

It added: "Please do not contact your surgery or hospital to ask about the vaccine. You will be invited, when the time is right.

"As more supplies of the vaccine are received, the vaccination programme will be rolled out to other groups.

"In the meantime, please keep to the Government guidelines to protect yourself and others."

Haxby Group's York surgeries include: Haxby & Wigginton Surgery, Huntington Surgery, New Earswick Surgery, Stockton-on-the-Forest Surgery, Gale Farm Surgery and The Old Forge Surgery.

We understand the vaccination campaign is due to start in York at 8.30am on Thursday.

A reliable source said that the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was due to arrive in York on Wednesday before people started getting the jab the following morning at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site off Moor Lane.

It is understood that people aged 80 and over will be prioritised, along with care home workers, and people should not contact their GP to ask for an appointment, as they will be contacted when they are due to receive the jab.