A MAN has told how he saw 'twin red and green fireballs' streaking over York last night during a spectacular meteor shower.
Paul Kind said he saw the shower heading north at about 9.20pm. "They appeared to come from the direction of the constellation Gemini, so were in all probability part of the annual meteor shower that happens at this time of year," he said.
"The peak was supposedly last night, but these were the brightest I've ever seen. The white coloured train behind them was visible even as they burned up. And all this happened before I got my camera set up! Real shame."
But Kieran Delaney posted this picture of the Geminid meteor shower on The Press' Camera Club Facebook page.
