ANOTHER 17 deaths involving Covid-19 have been registered at care homes in York, North and East Yorkshire.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its latest statistical bulletin showing the number of such deaths notified by local authorities in the week to December 11.
It said one such death was notified in the City of York Council area, on December 8.
Ten Covid-related deaths were notified in the North Yorkshire County Council area, with five on one day alone - December 7, and six were notified in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.