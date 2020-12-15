NEW apartments with price tags rising to £1.75m have been finished at York's Hudson Quarter.

The first apartments are ready with the site on track to welcome residents in early Spring next year.

The Palace Capital mixed-use development, opposite York Railway Station, features 127 apartments and 39,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, around a courtyard and landscaped grounds.

There is one office building and three residential buildings, named after famous railway stations, Waverley, Victoria and Kings, recognising the railway heritage of the site.

Neil Sinclair, CEO of Palace Capital, said: “As we enter the final few months to completion, it’s a great landmark to finish the first apartments. Progress on site has been very good and we are looking forward to welcoming new residents in the Spring.

“Hudson Quarter will be a fantastic addition to York in this brilliant location, with high class design and finishes at the heart of the whole project.”

This development is the only registered scheme in York city centre that qualifies for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, with potential buyers urged to take advantage of the scheme in the coming months before the criteria of this initiative changes.

From March 2021 the cap on York properties will be reduced from £600,000 to £228,000, meaning reservations need to be made quickly to capitalise on the full benefit of Help to Buy.

The exterior and interior of the buildings have been modelled by designers Fuse.

Internal features in the premium apartments include instant hot water, quartz stone work surfaces, high-tech shower controls, filtered water taps, wine coolers and pop up extractors.

Since its launch to the market, a number of apartments have been sold, ranging from studio apartments to large penthouses with views across York.

Prices start from £250,000 to £1.75m.