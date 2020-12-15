A TWO-TIMING husband drugged his wife with morphine so he could find out if she was having an adulterous affair, York Crown Court heard.

“Hypocrite” Richard Gell, 42, planned to use her fingerprints as she lay in a drugged stupor to get into her phone’s memory to see if she and another man had exchanged messages, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting.

His new sexual partner, Jessica Ellen Coote-Sellers, 30, who shared the couple’s home, got the morphine and they exchanged messages as the drugging took place.

“There could have been catastrophic consequences,” said Mr Bosomworth.

Judge Simon Hickey said the two conspirators had taken “a complete gamble” that could have resulted in an overdose.

Gell, of West Avenue, Filey, and Coote-Sellers, of Stack Yard Lane, Staxton near Scarborough both pleaded guilty to administering a drug with intent to harm.

Gell was jailed for 18 months and Coote-Sellers for 16 months.

Andrew Semple for Coote-Sellers said Gell had controlled and coerced both women.

Taryn Turner, for Gell, handed in references she said showed a different side of him.

He was now in a new relationship with a woman who attended court to support him.

The wife knew nothing about the drugging until Coote-Sellers told her two years later.

The wife told police she felt “degraded” and “violated” by hearing what had happened to her.

York Crown Court heard that after her relationship with Gell broke down, a court made a restraining order against him to protect her.

She told police he had been controlling and coercing her during the relationship.

Gell was on a suspended prison sentence for breaking the restraining order when he appeared at York Crown Court.

Mr Bosomworth said Gell gave the wife the morphine in a cup of tea or some Red Bull.

He sent a picture of the wife apparently sleeping to Coote-Sellers after he had drugged her.

Mrs Turner said of the two defendants’ and his wife “There was a curious menage a trois.”

The wife had not suffered any physical harm, she said.

Mr Semple said Coote-Sellers was remorseful and had been under pressure from Gell when she took part in the drugging.

The offence had only come to light because she had confessed to the wife after both had left Gell.