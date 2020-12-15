AN INCIDENT is currently ongoing at a street in Acomb, York

An accident occurred at around 9am in Cornlands Road, Askham Lane, York, near York High School.  

York Travel said drivers are currently experiencing slow traffic due to incident in Cornlands Road, Foxwood. 

 

Slow traffic due to an incident on Cornlands Road, Foxwood

— York Travel (@york_travel) December 15, 2020 ">http://

 

More to follow. 