FIREFIGHTERS were called in after smoke was seen coming out of an aircraft on landing.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 4.15pm yesterday to Church Fenton near Tadcaster after reports of a light aircraft with an overheating engine whilst landing.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "There was no damage to the aircraft and no injuries to the pilot.
"There was smoke issuing from the engine of the plane but no fire. Crews used a thermal imaging camera only."
