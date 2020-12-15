FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a car fire in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that at about 8:44am yesterday they were called to Minster View in Wiggington after reports of a car on fire.
A spokesman said that when they arrived the car was well alight.
He said: "A crew from York attended and the car suffered 50 per cent fire damage to the engine compartment and exterior.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to put the fire out."
