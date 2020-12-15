A MAN had his jaw broken in a fight in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police claim the incident occurred in Main Green, Long Preston, near Malham on Friday, December 11 at about 9.30am.
A police spokesman said: "Two men were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of the men sustaining a broken jaw. The injured man was taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for force control room You can also email force.control@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments are closed on this article.