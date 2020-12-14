Jesy Nelson has confirmed that she has quit Little Mix in and emotional Instagram post explaining how being part of the band had “took a toll on her mental health".

Jesy announced the news today after taking an extended break from the band she has been part of for the past nine years.

She said: “The truth is recently being in a band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

“There comes a time in life where we have to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

She continued: “I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making our success.

“To ever single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and appreciate it endlessly.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.”

In a string of tweets, the girl band, who found fame on The X Factor, said: “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Cowell later launched another version of The X Factor, called The Band, to rival the girl group’s The Search.

Nelson has spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

The programme won her the award for best factual entertainment at the 2020 National Television Awards.