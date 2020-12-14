NEW job vacancies have become available at estate agents, cafes and removal companies in York, among others.

The latest opportunities in the city range from apprenticeships to full-time posts for people experienced in different sectors.

Aviva, Portakabin, Hunters Property Group and Patisserie Valerie are among the recruiters looking to fill a number of posts.

To help school leavers, graduates and people who find themselves seeking a new challenge, The Press has teamed up with Job Centre Plus in York to highlight the latest range of jobs and opportunities worth checking out.

Some of these are urging candidates to apply quickly as the recruiters will close the vacancies once sufficient applications have been received.

Lettings Central Support Administrator

Hunters Property Group, York

Are you able to demonstrate a high level of customer service? Have you had proven success in organisation and efficiency? To work in our busy (Lettings) Central Support Department which covers Customer Service, Accounts and Property Maintenance.

Apply: Hunters Careers website

Kitchen Team Member, Front of House Team Member (Full and Part time), Assistant Manager, Shift Leader

Patisserie Valerie, Feasegate, York

Apply: Patisserie Valerie Careers website

Warehouse Supervisor (Trade Counter) Permanent Full time

Eurocell York

Job description: Reporting to the branch manager, this is a hands-on role that would suit a trade professional who has the ability to support the effective running of the branch, including stock control, trade counter sales, dealing with customers and suppliers, managing goods-in / despatch, and deputising for the branch manager in their absence. Full, valid Driving licence essential. FLT Licence could be an advantage

Apply: Eurocell Careers – closing date 28.1.21

Administration Assistant and Reception Cover (26 hours per week permanent)

HM Prison and Probation Service, Lowther Street, York

The post is York based but flexibility to cover other offices across North York is required. Involves some evening cover.

Apply: Civil Service Jobs closing date 21.12.20 at 11.55pm

Removals Driver / Porter 32 hours per week permanent

J and A Movers Ltd York

Looking for problem solvers, not creators. Positive attitudes. Decision makers. Self-motivators, and a hunger for achievement and progression. Collecting and delivering furniture on behalf of our client

Apply: Via Indeed website

Sales Support Coordinator (Full time)

Portakabin York

We’re looking for someone with experience of carrying out a business development campaign/cold calling. You’ll also have strong administrative experience gained in a customer service environment.

The ideal candidate will also have experience of negotiating and influencing.

Apply: Portakabin Group Careers website – please apply ASAP as will close once sufficient applications received

Executive Officer Apprenticeship - Business Administration (Level 3)

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, York

You must have five GCSEs at Grades A-C or 9-4 (including Maths and English). If you have A levels you would be eligible for these positions but if you hold a qualification higher than a Level 3 (e.g. a Level 4/HNC or Level 6/degree qualification) we will not be able to consider you for this apprenticeship

Apply: Civil Service Jobs website. Apply before 11:55 pm on Sunday 20th December 2020.

Visual Merchandising Supervisor Full Time Permanent

Primark Monks Cross York

Previous Visual Merchandising and Retail experience. Qualified to GCSE level (or equivalent) in Mathematics / English / Art / Fashion

Apply: Primark Careers – please apply asap as will be removed once sufficient applications

IT Service Desk Analysts

Persimmon Homes plc York

As our Service Desk Analyst, you will need to identify problems quickly and build good relationships with our customers. You must have experience of working on a busy technical service desk environment providing first line support for a broad range of critical systems and services.

Apply: Persimmon Homes website jobs section

Customer Delight Executive (Full time permanent)

D M Keith York

Passionate about giving the best customer experience, articulate with a keen eye for detail. Completing customer handovers ensuring a 100% customer delight experience

Apply: D M Keith website about us section work for us

Bus Cleaner (Full time Permanent)

Cordant, Based at First Bus York YO10 3WW

Previous work experience as a cleaner required. Excellent communication skills. Organisational and time-management skills. Honest & Trustworthy.

Apply: via Indeed website

Technical Specialist

Aviva York

Job description: Firewall knowledge and experience, certifications advantageous (CCNA, CCNP)

Good understanding of queue management and best practices (Assyst). Good practical knowledge of operations systems (Windows, Unix, etc.) along with networking experience

Apply: Aviva Careers website