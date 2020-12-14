NEW job vacancies have become available at estate agents, cafes and removal companies in York, among others.
The latest opportunities in the city range from apprenticeships to full-time posts for people experienced in different sectors.
Aviva, Portakabin, Hunters Property Group and Patisserie Valerie are among the recruiters looking to fill a number of posts.
To help school leavers, graduates and people who find themselves seeking a new challenge, The Press has teamed up with Job Centre Plus in York to highlight the latest range of jobs and opportunities worth checking out.
Some of these are urging candidates to apply quickly as the recruiters will close the vacancies once sufficient applications have been received.
Lettings Central Support Administrator
Hunters Property Group, York
Are you able to demonstrate a high level of customer service? Have you had proven success in organisation and efficiency? To work in our busy (Lettings) Central Support Department which covers Customer Service, Accounts and Property Maintenance.
Apply: Hunters Careers website
Kitchen Team Member, Front of House Team Member (Full and Part time), Assistant Manager, Shift Leader
Patisserie Valerie, Feasegate, York
Apply: Patisserie Valerie Careers website
Warehouse Supervisor (Trade Counter) Permanent Full time
Eurocell York
Job description: Reporting to the branch manager, this is a hands-on role that would suit a trade professional who has the ability to support the effective running of the branch, including stock control, trade counter sales, dealing with customers and suppliers, managing goods-in / despatch, and deputising for the branch manager in their absence. Full, valid Driving licence essential. FLT Licence could be an advantage
Apply: Eurocell Careers – closing date 28.1.21
Administration Assistant and Reception Cover (26 hours per week permanent)
HM Prison and Probation Service, Lowther Street, York
The post is York based but flexibility to cover other offices across North York is required. Involves some evening cover.
Apply: Civil Service Jobs closing date 21.12.20 at 11.55pm
Removals Driver / Porter 32 hours per week permanent
J and A Movers Ltd York
Looking for problem solvers, not creators. Positive attitudes. Decision makers. Self-motivators, and a hunger for achievement and progression. Collecting and delivering furniture on behalf of our client
Apply: Via Indeed website
Sales Support Coordinator (Full time)
Portakabin York
We’re looking for someone with experience of carrying out a business development campaign/cold calling. You’ll also have strong administrative experience gained in a customer service environment.
The ideal candidate will also have experience of negotiating and influencing.
Apply: Portakabin Group Careers website – please apply ASAP as will close once sufficient applications received
Executive Officer Apprenticeship - Business Administration (Level 3)
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, York
You must have five GCSEs at Grades A-C or 9-4 (including Maths and English). If you have A levels you would be eligible for these positions but if you hold a qualification higher than a Level 3 (e.g. a Level 4/HNC or Level 6/degree qualification) we will not be able to consider you for this apprenticeship
Apply: Civil Service Jobs website. Apply before 11:55 pm on Sunday 20th December 2020.
Visual Merchandising Supervisor Full Time Permanent
Primark Monks Cross York
Previous Visual Merchandising and Retail experience. Qualified to GCSE level (or equivalent) in Mathematics / English / Art / Fashion
Apply: Primark Careers – please apply asap as will be removed once sufficient applications
IT Service Desk Analysts
Persimmon Homes plc York
As our Service Desk Analyst, you will need to identify problems quickly and build good relationships with our customers. You must have experience of working on a busy technical service desk environment providing first line support for a broad range of critical systems and services.
Apply: Persimmon Homes website jobs section
Customer Delight Executive (Full time permanent)
D M Keith York
Passionate about giving the best customer experience, articulate with a keen eye for detail. Completing customer handovers ensuring a 100% customer delight experience
Apply: D M Keith website about us section work for us
Bus Cleaner (Full time Permanent)
Cordant, Based at First Bus York YO10 3WW
Previous work experience as a cleaner required. Excellent communication skills. Organisational and time-management skills. Honest & Trustworthy.
Apply: via Indeed website
Technical Specialist
Aviva York
Job description: Firewall knowledge and experience, certifications advantageous (CCNA, CCNP)
Good understanding of queue management and best practices (Assyst). Good practical knowledge of operations systems (Windows, Unix, etc.) along with networking experience
Apply: Aviva Careers website