YORK has endured devastating floods many times in its long history - not least in November 2000. Yet nothing quite prepared the city for what happened just after Christmas five years ago.

December 2015 had been the wettest calendar month for the UK since records began in 1910.

At 6:35pm on Boxing Day, worried about the sheer volume of water pouring down the Foss, the Environment Agency decided to open the Foss Barrier. The agency was concerned about water getting into the pumping station and damaging the electrics, in which case the barrier could have been stuck in place.

It was a decision that sparked huge debate - although an independent flood inquiry ultimately concluded that the Agency had made the right call, and prevented even worse flooding.

It didn’t necessarily seem that way at the time. When the flood waters finally began to recede, almost 500 homes, many alongside the Foss, Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck, had been inundated. A further 170-plus commercial properties - including shops and restaurants on Fossgate and Walmgate, and York’s BT Telephone exchange - had also been flooded.

For many, the abiding memories of the ‘Boxing Day floods’ were abandoned homes, marooned cars, residents being rescued from their homes in boats and Chinook helicopters airlifting equipment to repair the Foss Barrier.

But for those directly affected, the devastation was to last long after the flood waters receded. Many people were unable to return home for months whilst their houses were being repaired - and businesses were likewise put out of action for months on end.

The floods in York reached a peak on December 28. That day, it seemed almost as though the city had been cut in half. At one point the only way to get from Fishergate and Walmgate into the city centre was by using a narrow impromptu footpath next to the old Reynard’s Garage on Piccadilly.

Even so, the city centre was packed. While Jorvik was closed, the main problem for many shoppers was how to pay for things - telephone and internet connections were down, so many shops were operating on a cash only basis.

Back on the Fossgate side of the city, however, many businesses had been inundated: among them Mamselle’s hair salon in Fossgate, where owner Ken Heald and his staff - plus a few passers-by - formed a human chain to scoop water out of the flooded salon. For hundreds of householders living near the Foss or its tributaries, meanwhile, the floods spelled absolute misery. John Wheatcroft and his wife Kay had stood chatting to neighbours on Boxing Day evening while water lapped at the garden gate of their Edwardian terrace on Huntington Road. The next morning John woke up to find water in the hall. “It was a bit of a shocker,” he told The Press.

If there was a silver lining to the floods it was in the way the people of York rallied around. Collection points were quickly set up to distribute donated food and clothing. Armies of volunteers came forward to cook meals for relief workers and to help homes and businesses begin cleaning up. A Facebook site was set up by local woman Michelle Holmes to co-ordinate volunteers, and a York Flood Appeal was launched . By April, with the help of match-funding from the government, it stood at more than £1.3m.

Since 2015, there has been enormous investment promised to improve flood defences in York. The Foss Barrier has been upgraded, at a cost of millions of pounds. And £45 million was earmarked by Government to improve York’s wider defences - work that continues to this day. Few truly believe that the city’s problems with flooding are a thing of the past, however.