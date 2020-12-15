A SURGE in online shopping has enabled a Ryedale company to stay open 'during the darkest days of lockdown'.

The World Wide Shopping Mall, which has operated a mini-department store of small shops in Malton since 2003, is now focusing on web orders.

To ensure the safety of the 20-strong team, the owners have brought in a new anti-Covid fogging treatment to keep the Mall open for business, and their customers safe.

With a product range extending into healthcare and homewares, which have both seen a rise in demand during the pandemic, the company said it was seeing a silver lining to the Covid cloud.

Simon Chalk, a director, said: “The lead-up to Christmas is clearly a busy time here at the Mall, which means our staff are working harder, and longer hours.

“It highlights the importance of keeping our working environment as safe as we can, and the efforts of the fogging team have given us that extra peace of mind in creating a safe working environment.”

The company brought in Hessle-based Fox Group to lead its safety-first approach.

When the first lockdown was introduced in March, Fox Group quickly sourced the anti-viral mist also used on London’s tube network, and applied it to premises including medical centres, schools and offices.

As the hospitality sector returned during the summer, managing director Andrew Fox sent his teams to spray pubs and restaurants.

With Christmas approaching, Fox Group is now supplying an enhanced treatment which coats everything that is sprayed, forming a barrier for up to 90 days.

The company expanded into retail in readiness for shops opening their doors and is also working in a range of other business sectors.

Simon added: “The physical shops are still closed because the units are small and it’s not safe for customers to socially distance but we are operating a click and collect service and delivering further afield and we’ve fogged all the areas.

“Covid has brought a surge in internet ordering which means we have been able to keep our business open even during the darkest days of lockdown.

"Keeping our staff in jobs is vitally important to our operation. They are like family to us, and their welfare and safety is paramount."

He said they had seen a rise in demand during the pandemic for products for immune support, such as Vitamin C and Vitamin D3 and Zinc, as well as homeware items, puzzles, model kits and educational toys to help parents with home-schooling.