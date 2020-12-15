A SEX offender has been jailed after he “persistently” evaded police checks on his behaviour for months.

Police caught Stewart David Buck wiping the memory of his secret laptop when they visited him as part of their monitoring of his behaviour, said Matt Collins, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

They also found three mobile phones he had hidden from them for months. Both actions prevented police from checking if he had been using the equipment for sexual crimes.

Buck’s barrister Timothy Jacobs said he had been wiping the laptop memory because he had been about to sell the computer to fund his drug habit. He had lost his job and accommodation as a result of his remand in custody.

Buck, 34, formerly of York Road, Riccall, south of York, pleaded guilty to five breaches of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Jailing him for 12 months, Recorder Richard Woolfall said of the breaches: “This was in my view, looking at the overall offending, persistent. Only an immediate sentence of custody is appropriate.”

Mr Collins said Buck had to tell police about any laptops or mobile phones he had under the SHPO.

As they went into the living room on October 14, they saw the laptop and the wiping memory operation.

They searched the house and found the phones, one of which Buck said he had inherited from his mother in January, and two more he said he had bought in August.

Mr Jacobs said of Buck: “He is a young man with complex and ongoing issues that will have to be addressed at some stage.”

Following bullying at a sex offender rehabilitation course and the loss of his mother, he had started a “spiral of depression and drug use”.