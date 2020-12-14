A MAN was attacked by another man who was part of a group of about 15 people in a York supermarket car park.
According to North Yorkshire Police, the assault happened at Tesco, Askham Bar, in the city shortly after 1pm on Friday, December 11 and involved a man, who was part of a large group of approximately 15 people, assaulting another man in the car park near to the motorcycle parking bays.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about whether anyone has dash-cam footage of the incident and knows the details of the people involved.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joe Danson. You can also email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200225445.
