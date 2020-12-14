ONE of the stars of TV Show Gavin and Stacey is spearheading a campaign to highlight community heroes.

Actress and TV presenter Joanna Page, who plays Stacey in the show, is leading a panel of judges who are hoping to recognise the achievements of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things.

It's all part of birthday celebrations for the national Census as 2021 will be the 22nd census of England and Wales and as part of this 22 purple plaques are being presented for local heroes who have gone the extra mile for their community.

There will be one plaque for every census so far, installed on the buildings which best represent the person being honoured. This could be a hospital, a school, a library or a community’s sports hub.

Julian Cole, census engagement manager for York, Ryedale and Scarborough, said: “The census collects a vast array of information that shapes all of our lives and helps communities come together. Before that important task begins in March, we’d like everyone to think of a local hero. Do you know someone who has gone out of their way to help other people and ease the difficulties of this year? Have a think and then nominate your personal community hero for one of our Purple Plaques.”

Speaking about the awards, Joanna, said: "2020 has been a really difficult year for all of us. The Purple Plaques initiative is a lasting and permanent way to celebrate the people who have made a real difference to their community.

"The census is all about helping shape strong and vibrant communities, so it is fitting that we are celebrating the very people who make their local areas so special.

"I’d encourage everyone to take part and think about who deserves a purple plaque within their community."

The plaques will be installed ahead of census day, March, 21 2021.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census and Survey Operations, said: "I look forward to seeing the nominations come in and celebrating the people who have made a real difference to the areas where they live."

You have until Thursday, December 31 to nominate at https://census-2021-heroes.censuseducation.org.uk/